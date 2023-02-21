Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio
The total project is expected to cost $550 with NCDOT paying $360 million and RIDE III...
Plans to extend Highway 31 to North Carolina expected to move forward
Alex Murdaugh cries listening to an interview he did with SLED special agent David Owen during...
Here’s what happened during week 4 of the Murdaugh murder trial
1 dead after house fire in Conway area
1 dead after house fire in Conway area

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
.
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
.
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him