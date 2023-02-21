Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach Humane Society holds 5th annual ‘Macaroni Mania’ fundraiser

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Humane Society of North Myrle Beach is holding an event dog lovers and macaroni enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

This Saturday, the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is holding its fifth annual “Macaroni Mania Event,” presented by BNB Electric.

The event will feature a Macaroni Cook-off between several competitors including Brisket, Philomena’s Catering, Logan’s Roadhouse, Rip Tydz, Dagwood’s Deli and Sportsbar, Murray Law Group LLC /Oscar’s Food & Spirits, Mellow Mushroom, Pinewood Cooking Squad and World of Beer.

Those attending can sample macaroni dishes for a small donation to HSNMB.

HSNMB said there will be live entertainment from local musicians as well as children’s activities, vendors, a silent auction and an adult beverage garden.

There will also be dogs available for adoption from The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach and provide critical funding to enable the organization to continue serving the people and pets in our community.

The cook-off will be held at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information on this event, visit www.humanesocietynmb.org or call (843) 249-4948.

