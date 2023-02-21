N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a Maxton man to 21 years in federal prison for bringing drugs from Mexico to North Carolina.

Jeremiah Lowery pleaded guilty back in December 2021 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute.

A multi-year investigation found that Lowery, 26, was the primary point of contact for a group of people who were trafficking kilos of drugs from Mexico through legal ports of entry into Texas.

Investigators learned Lowery would travel to Texas, cross the border to meet with suppliers and then personally transport the drugs across the border and ultimately back to Robeson County where the drugs would be sold.

“Deputies caught this drug trafficker bringing kilos of dope from Mexico to North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Now he faces the consequences of his repeated and persistent participation in the international drug trade. Today’s sentence should serve as a deterrent to others pushing drugs in our communities. We will investigate and prosecute you.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office first arrested Lowery in October 2020 after conducting a traffic stop. Investigators found 2.3 kilograms of meth, nearly 3 kilograms of cocaine, 967 grams of heroin and $58,000 inside a spare tire of the vehicle.

Then while out of jail during the spring of 2021, investigators received information that Lowery had started traveling again to Texas to pick up drugs.

He was stopped at a border checkpoint by the DEA and Customs and Border Patrol in April 2021, where a canine found 2.8 kilograms of cocaine and 1.8 kilograms of meth in the spare tire.

