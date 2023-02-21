Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect in Market Common attempted robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man who attempted to rob a Market Common jewelry store has been identified by Myrtle Beach police.

Michael James Alexander Perez, 33, of Myrtle Beach was identified as the attempted robber. Perez remains in police custody while he receives treatment for his injuries sustained during the crime.

The attempted robbery happened at Jacob the Jeweler, located along Hackler Street, between Farrow Parkway and Johnson Avenue in the Market Common neighborhood.

Police have not released a list of formal charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

