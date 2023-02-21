Market Common business owner catches attempted robbery suspect on security camera

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday night, an attempted robbery in the Market Common area turned into a shooting, with the suspect running away injured.

The attempted robbery happened at Jacob the Jeweler, located along Hackler Street, between Farrow Parkway and Johnson Avenue in the Market Common neighborhood.

Ahmed Abudas, the owner of IScreen Fix, which is just a few doors down from Jacob the Jeweler, caught the suspected robber on his security camera, entering the jewelry store and then running out. The incident happened in less than 30 seconds.

Seconds after the suspect enters the store there are gunshots heard on the video.

“Basically I was just in my office upstairs, I got a phone call about it and I just ran down and was there for the aftermath,” said Abudas, who said he is close friends with Jacob, owner of Jacob the Jeweler.

Abudas said Jacob shot the suspect, and he and his wife were the only ones inside the store at the time. However, Abudas also has a video of the suspect in the area before the shooting actually happened, in which he appears to turn around when he sees customers inside Jacob the Jeweler.

“It definitely crosses my mind, you know, what would have happened if anyone else had been in there,” said Abudas.

Abudas also shared footage from behind his store, where the suspect can be seen walking towards a motorcycle that someone else is driving. Then, the motorcycle, seen in the top right, pulls off.

“We’re gonna upgrade security for our store and a couple of others,” said Abudas. “You know, it is a little concerning.”

Abudas said his children often go back and forth between his store and Jacob’s store and wants to make sure they stay safe, as well as customers and other business owners.

“They feel safe out here and I feel safe with them being out here, you know, just running over there and saying hi, you know they’re friends of ours,” he said. “I guess we need to be a little more cautious.”

The identity and condition of the suspect are unknown at this time.

