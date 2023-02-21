Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia couple was attacked by gunmen Monday evening outside the County Inn and Suites on Piney Grove Rd.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that happened at around 7:30 p.m. An incident report indicated a woman and her boyfriend were shot at multiple times.

She told investigators that she’d been staying at the hotel and her boyfriend was visiting her. While the two were in an ‘intimate’ moment in a car, an unknown sedan, and SUV pulled behind them according to the report.

Two men approached the vehicle and ordered them to get out of the car. The report says multiple shots were fired into the car, striking the man inside. The man was injured in the incident but his injuries are not life-threatening.

LCSO says they haven’t finished interviewing the man due to his injuries. The woman told deputies she did not know the gunmen. It is not currently known what connection the man may have had to the attackers.

Investigators found multiple shells, bullet holes, and broken glass at the scene.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio and NY
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Market common business owner catches suspected robber on video
Market Common business owner catches attempted robbery suspect on security camera
Horry County Police hire crime analyst to help prevent criminal activities in your neighborhood
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast: Music & Entertainment
.
How to keep your heart healthy for American Heart Month
.
Crash causing back-ups along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area
A crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544 is causing back-ups near the Surfside Beach...
Lanes reopen after crash causes back-ups along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area
Marion County Deputies searching for truck possibly related to mailbox vandalism
Deputies search for truck possibly linked to ‘mailbox mayhem’ in Marion County