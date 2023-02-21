Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Joshua Pierce named new Conway High School football coach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Moving from Pee Dee, Lamar High School Coach Joshua Pierce will be leading the Conway Tigers in their 2023 season.

The Tigers athletic department made the announcement Monday night after Conway went 4-7 last season, losing in the first round of playoffs against Summerville 48-0.

Pierce takes the helm after Conway High School Athletic Director Anthony Carroll confirmed to WMBF News on in November that Carlton Terry would no longer be the school’s head football coach after six seasons.

He spent the 2022 season leading the Lamar Silver Foxes through the third round of playoffs, where they fell against the Johnsonville Flashes 14-0. He was also named 2022 Coach of the year for Region 6. During that time he coached 15 All-Region Selections and 7 All-State Selections.

Pierce coached throughout the Pee Dee in his career including as assistant coach and strength and conditioning coach at Dillon High School and Marlboro County High School.

