Inmates save officer during knife attack at state prison in Marlboro County

(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An officer at Evans Correctional Institution is recovering from a knife attack thanks to several inmates who stopped her attacker.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said the officer was attacked by an inmate with a homemade knife last week.

According to SCDOC, one inmate came to the officer’s aid, another pushed her away from the inmate attacking her and two others helped her leave the area while a fellow officer called for help.

SCDOC said several other inmates surrounded the attacker until help arrived.

The attacking inmate was moved to another prison with pending criminal charges, according to SCDOC.

The officer was treated for her injuries & released from a local hospital.

