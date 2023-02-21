Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

GRAPHIC: 3 charged after victim allegedly attacked, tied up in basement

Three people face charges in a kidnapping case out of Madison County. Warning: some of the details of this case are graphic
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

MADISON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood announced that three people were recently charged following an alleged kidnapping that Harwood described as a “horrific incident.”

Harwood said deputies began investigating after someone reported that an unknown person had shown up at their house saying they had been kidnapped. When deputies arrived, they found the victim and discovered that he had multiple cuts on his face, body and arms. Harwood added that the victim also had multiple cross symbols carved into their face and body. The victim went to the hospital for treatment, and deputies located the house where the victim was.

According to Harwood, they executed a search warrant at the house and determined that the suspects had forcibly imprisoned the victim in the basement by tying their hands and feet to a chair with barbed wire. They also reportedly tied the victim’s chest to a structural beam and taped their mouth.

Items seized during kidnapping investigation
Items seized during kidnapping investigation(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Harwood said the victim was allegedly punched, kicked, struck with a crowbar, hit with multiple firearms and “sliced” by knives.

The suspects, Patrick Banks, James Angel, and Nicole Sawyer, were all taken into custody and charged.

Banks was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harwood added that Banks was already wanted for a parole violation and reportedly cut off his probation electronic monitoring device.

Angel was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Angel also reportedly had a warrant for larceny and possession of marijuana from another county.

Sawyer was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury with Intent to Kill, First Degree Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Horry County Police hire crime analyst to help prevent criminal activities in your neighborhood
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say
Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
Trooper, suspect fired shots in Dillon County following two-county chase, SCHP confirms

Latest News

Defense attorney Jim Griffin, defendant Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian...
Day 21: Defense to continue its case in Murdaugh murder trial
A few more clouds today, but sunshine will still prevail at times today.
FIRST ALERT: A few more clouds today, warmer temperatures continue
Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer says the construction company plans to be done April 16th...
Surfside Beach Pier expected to wrap up construction in April
LowCountry Animal Rescue says the cat is being cared for by a foster parent, and she appears to...
Report: Juvenile to be charged in animal abuse incident captured on doorbell video
.
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle