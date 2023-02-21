Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?

By Molly Martinez
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in the case of Gonzalez Vs. Google. It asks the fundamental question, should someone be able to sue a tech company if their algorithm promotes harmful content?

The case stems from the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks.

An American exchange student was killed, and the family blames YouTube for the ISIS videos that radicalized the gunman.

Since 1996, Tech companies have been protected by something called rule 230 that allows you to sue a user for putting something on a platform, but not the company for hosting the content.

Gonzalez family lawyers argued that YouTube not only hosted, but promoted those ISIS videos.

“If I say play for me an ISIS video and they just directly play the video, then what they’ve done falls within the language of the statute,” said Eric Schnapper.

He argued that the algorithm came up with a playlist of similar ISIS videos - which snowballed into the gunmen being radicalized.

Cyber Security expert Matthew Curtin believes that if rule 230 is rescinded and Google is forced to clamp down on content - it can only mean censorship.

“Anything that is going to reduce information availability is going to be a tool that somebody is using to suppress a viewpoint that they don’t like. And that has never worked out well for us in the history of our species,” said Curtin.

During questioning, several justices questioned whether the decision about opening up tech companies to legal liability is theirs to make.

“These are not the nine greatest experts on the internet,” said Justice Elena Kagan.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a very similar case on Wednesday, but that one deals with Twitter. Those opinions are expected out in June.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio and NY
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Market common business owner catches suspected robber on video
Market Common business owner catches attempted robbery suspect on security camera
Horry County Police hire crime analyst to help prevent criminal activities in your neighborhood
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast: Music & Entertainment
.
How to keep your heart healthy for American Heart Month
.
Crash causing back-ups along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area
.
SLED: Man charged after multi-county chase, exchanging gunfire with troopers
A crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544 is causing back-ups near the Surfside Beach...
Lanes reopen after crash causes back-ups along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area