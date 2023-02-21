Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Record Warmth temperatures this week

By Matt Bullock
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are going to continue to rise this week as we could see record breaking temperatures tomorrow.

TONIGHT

For those attending the MarshiGras at Murrells Inlet, we’re gonna stay dry and cloudy with mild temperatures in the 60s. Thanks to the cloud cover, our overnight lows will stay mild in the upper 50s..

Staying warm and dry for MarshiGras
Staying warm and dry for MarshiGras(WMBF)

RECORD BREAKING WARMTH

A high pressure system located off the coast of Florida will funnel in warm southwest winds that’s going to make it feel like it’s Late-Spring. Temperatures are going to rise in the mid 70s along the Grand Strand and low 80s further inland for tomorrow and Thursday. Temperatures like this are likely to shatter some record especially in for areas across the Pee Dee. We’re going to warm like this for the rest of the work week.

Record breaking warmth this week
Record breaking warmth this week(WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND

Our next rain chance will arriving Saturday afternoon. A weak storm system will bring scattered showers on Saturday. Rainfall amounts are going to remain low with this system, but it will bring cooler temperatures for the first half of the weekend. Highs are going to be in the upper 50s across our area. Luckily our temperatures are going to bounce back by Sunday with highs returning in the low 70s.

Next rain chance arrives this weekend
Next rain chance arrives this weekend(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio and NY
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Horry County Police hire crime analyst to help prevent criminal activities in your neighborhood
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say
Market common business owner catches suspected robber on video
Market Common business owner catches attempted robbery suspect on security camera

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: A few more clouds today, warmer temperatures continue
A few more clouds today, but sunshine will still prevail at times today.
FIRST ALERT: A few more clouds today, warmer temperatures continue
.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures, record warmth expected late week
Highs will be in the upper 60s today with partly cloudy skies.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures, record warmth expected late week