FIRST ALERT: Record Warmth temperatures this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Temperatures are going to continue to rise this week as we could see record breaking temperatures tomorrow.

TONIGHT

For those attending the MarshiGras at Murrells Inlet, we’re gonna stay dry and cloudy with mild temperatures in the 60s. Thanks to the cloud cover, our overnight lows will stay mild in the upper 50s..

Staying warm and dry for MarshiGras (WMBF)

RECORD BREAKING WARMTH

A high pressure system located off the coast of Florida will funnel in warm southwest winds that’s going to make it feel like it’s Late-Spring. Temperatures are going to rise in the mid 70s along the Grand Strand and low 80s further inland for tomorrow and Thursday. Temperatures like this are likely to shatter some record especially in for areas across the Pee Dee. We’re going to warm like this for the rest of the work week.

Record breaking warmth this week (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND

Our next rain chance will arriving Saturday afternoon. A weak storm system will bring scattered showers on Saturday. Rainfall amounts are going to remain low with this system, but it will bring cooler temperatures for the first half of the weekend. Highs are going to be in the upper 50s across our area. Luckily our temperatures are going to bounce back by Sunday with highs returning in the low 70s.

Next rain chance arrives this weekend (WMBF)

