FIRST ALERT: A few more clouds today, warmer temperatures continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few more clouds and warmer weather continue for today. While it won’t be cloudy all day long, you will notice more clouds thanks to a cold front to our north.

TODAY

Skies will turn mostly cloudy at times, especially this morning as temperatures remain warm for February. The front will never fully make it to the Grand Strand, but it will keep a mix of sun and clouds around through the day today.

A slim shower chance with more clouds early. Sunshine returns by the afternoon. (WMBF)

There’s just enough moisture that an isolated shower cannot be ruled out with the forecast today. We’ll see a 20% chance of rain with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Sunshine will break through the clouds and become a little bit more common by the afternoon and evening hours.

A few more clouds today, but sunshine will still prevail at times today. (WMBF)

RECORD WARMTH

We keep our eyes on the record warmth that arrives Wednesday and continues into Thursday. Records are expected to be broken in both Florence and Lumberton. While we’ll come up short of the record in Myrtle Beach, it’s still a warm two days for February with partly cloudy skies.

Records will be broken for Florence and Lumberton on Wednesday and Thursday. (WMBF)

Afternoon temperatures along the immediate coastline will climb to around 75° on Wednesday. Spots inland of the Waterway go even warmer with low to mid-80s for Wednesday afternoon. As we head into Thursday, add another degree or two ON TOP of those Wednesday temperatures. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week and one of the warmest days we’ve seen in quite some time.

WEEKEND FORECAST

High pressure will build in the northeast and usher in colder temperatures for the weekend. The cold front will move into the area on Friday and bring a slim rain chance at 20% for the end of the work week. Highs on Friday will be cooler with temperatures in the low-mid 70s.

Our next round of rain arrives on Saturday with a 40% chance of showers. (WMBF)

By Saturday, a quick hitting disturbance will slide through the Carolinas bringing a round of scattered showers and cooler temperatures for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures look to be cool but a matter of how cool is still to be determined based of the cold front moving through Friday night. Right now, we have highs on Saturday in the upper 50s to right around 60°. Add in the chance of rain at 40% and it’s not the best forecast for Saturday.

Clouds and rain early, followed by a warm Sunday with clouds early. (WMBF)

Warm air quickly moves in for the second half of the weekend as our winds begin to shift out of the south. By Sunday, we’re holding onto clouds early and sunshine later in the day. Highs will be back into the 70s for the end of the weekend.

