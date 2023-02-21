Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies search for truck possibly linked to ‘mailbox mayhem’ in Marion County

Marion County Deputies searching for truck possibly related to mailbox vandalism
Marion County Deputies searching for truck possibly related to mailbox vandalism(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly a dozen mailboxes in Marion County were damaged overnight, now deputies are in search for a vehicle they believe is involved.

The 11 damaged mailboxes reported so far have been along Penderboro Road and Bluff Road.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a white Dodge truck caught on the Little Bethel Baptist Church’s surveillance cameras just after 4 a.m.

Deputies are now asking residents in the area of Bluff Road and Penderboro Road if they have cameras to check them for any suspicious activity or video that could help identify the truck.

If you have information about the incident you can make a report by calling 911 or the non-emergency number 843-423-8399.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio and NY
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Horry County Police hire crime analyst to help prevent criminal activities in your neighborhood
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say
Market common business owner catches suspected robber on video
Market Common business owner catches attempted robbery suspect on security camera

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast: Music & Entertainment
.
How to keep your heart healthy for American Heart Month
A crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544 is causing back-ups near the Surfside Beach...
Crash causing back-ups along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area
Record breaking warmth this week
FIRST ALERT: Record Warmth temperatures this week