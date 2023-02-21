Deputies search for truck possibly linked to ‘mailbox mayhem’ in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly a dozen mailboxes in Marion County were damaged overnight, now deputies are in search for a vehicle they believe is involved.

The 11 damaged mailboxes reported so far have been along Penderboro Road and Bluff Road.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a white Dodge truck caught on the Little Bethel Baptist Church’s surveillance cameras just after 4 a.m.

Deputies are now asking residents in the area of Bluff Road and Penderboro Road if they have cameras to check them for any suspicious activity or video that could help identify the truck.

If you have information about the incident you can make a report by calling 911 or the non-emergency number 843-423-8399.

