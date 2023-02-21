Submit a Tip
Crash causing back-ups along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has slowed traffic Tuesday afternoon along Highway 17 Bypass in the Surfside Beach area.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that the wreck has closed the left lane in the northbound lanes along Highway 17 Bypass near the bridge going over Highway 544.

A WMBF crew that was in the area reported seeing about four cars damaged in the crash.

It’s not clear if there are any injuries involved in the wreck.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue for more information on the crash. We’re waiting to hear back.

We will bring you updates as information comes into our newsroom.

