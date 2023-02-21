Coroner identifies victims in double homicide after skeletal remains found in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The skeletal remains of a man and a woman found in Georgetown County have been identified following an autopsy Tuesday afternoon.

Saturday, the remains of two people were uncovered from a shallow grave in the Choppee community of Georgetown County, the coroner’s office later confirmed it was the remains of a man and a woman.

Tuesday the Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway confirmed the identities of the victims as Melvin Wise, 57, and Andrene Stewart, 41, both of New York.

Wise was a resident of Georgetown County.

The autopsies confirmed both died from gunshot wounds and their deaths are being investigated as homicide.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

