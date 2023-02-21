Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner identifies victims in double homicide after skeletal remains found in Georgetown County

Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County,
Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County,(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The skeletal remains of a man and a woman found in Georgetown County have been identified following an autopsy Tuesday afternoon.

Saturday, the remains of two people were uncovered from a shallow grave in the Choppee community of Georgetown County, the coroner’s office later confirmed it was the remains of a man and a woman.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Tuesday the Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway confirmed the identities of the victims as Melvin Wise, 57, and Andrene Stewart, 41, both of New York.

Wise was a resident of Georgetown County.

The autopsies confirmed both died from gunshot wounds and their deaths are being investigated as homicide.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio and NY
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Market common business owner catches suspected robber on video
Market Common business owner catches attempted robbery suspect on security camera
Horry County Police hire crime analyst to help prevent criminal activities in your neighborhood
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say

Latest News

.
Horry County police provide update on shooting at Loris-area bar
.
SLED: Man charged after multi-county chase, exchanging gunfire with troopers
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery
Drug Trafficking
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County