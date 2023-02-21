Submit a Tip
Coroner: 44-year-old Conway man victim of deadly house fire Sunday

1 dead after house fire in Conway area
1 dead after house fire in Conway area(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 44-year-old Conway man died after a house fire on Lee’s Landing Circle early Sunday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 1000 block of Lees Landing Circle just after 5 a.m. The fire was placed under control less than an hour later.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 44-year-old Vernon Osborne, Jr, of Conway, died as a result of the blaze.

Another person was also hurt and was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Conway Fire Department and Horry County Police Department both assisted county crews at the scene.

