Coroner: 44-year-old Conway man victim of deadly house fire Sunday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 44-year-old Conway man died after a house fire on Lee’s Landing Circle early Sunday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 1000 block of Lees Landing Circle just after 5 a.m. The fire was placed under control less than an hour later.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 44-year-old Vernon Osborne, Jr, of Conway, died as a result of the blaze.

Another person was also hurt and was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Conway Fire Department and Horry County Police Department both assisted county crews at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.