Celebrate Mardi Gras at the MarshWalk this year

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk brings Louisiana to South Carolina with Marshi Gras on the MarshWalk!

Today the MarshWalk will hold a costume parade led by Marshi Gras’ very own King and Queen. Giveaways of over $1,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to the top four costumes.

Parade and costume registration begins at 5p.m. to 6:35p.m.

Anyone can join the parade along the way, but only the participants who registered will be considered for prizes.

Each of the eight restaurants and bars at the MarshWalk will be giving away accessories and party favors including masks, beads, and much more!

