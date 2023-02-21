Black History Spotlight Podcast: Music & Entertainment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The smooth, raspy voice of legendary singer Brook Benton still lives on.

His vocals are known worldwide, but his key was crafted in the choir in Camden, South Carolina.

Popular Black artists like Sam Cooke rocked the charts, but Benton held his own with hits like “I’ll Take Care Of You” and “You Were Gone.” Both songs, which are now sampled in number 1 records “Take Care” and “Jimmy Cooks” by Rihanna, Drake, and 21 Savage.

Benton’s records have stood the test of time, but none compared to his signature record “A Rainy Night in Georgia.” That ballad is now performed by his grandson, Roy Benton, at Asher Theatre in Myrtle Beach.

Rou Benton belts out the passionate lyrics of his grandfather, emulating the deep vocals, accompanied by an orchestral arrangement.

Benton keeps his grandfather’s name and legacy alive at Asher Theatre in Myrtle Beach. It’s an honor he holds near to his heart and shares in our ‘Bridging the Gap’ podcast.

WATCH THE FULL PODCAST BELOW:

