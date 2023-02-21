Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

72-year-old pizza delivery driver shot on the job, police say

The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.
The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 72-year-old pizza delivery driver in Ohio was shot while on the job Sunday night, according to police.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department said the driver was shot around 6:30 p.m. by an unknown person during an attempted robbery.

It is unclear if the shooter successfully got away with any money.

The 72-year-old driver is expected to recover from his injuries.

No other information about the case was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio and NY
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Horry County Police hire crime analyst to help prevent criminal activities in your neighborhood
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say
Market common business owner catches suspected robber on video
Market Common business owner catches attempted robbery suspect on security camera

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast: Music & Entertainment
.
How to keep your heart healthy for American Heart Month
Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
One dead, two injured following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87; lanes reopen
MJ weighed in at approximately 80 to 90 pounds and was up and nursing just a few hours after...
‘Incredible moment’: Zoo announces birth of endangered rhino calf
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war