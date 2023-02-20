Submit a Tip
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says

Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana were served on her at the detention center.(Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina woman was arrested after deputies said she tried to have three kilos of cocaine shipped to her home.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said investigators received information about a parcel of cocaine being delivered on Feb. 13 to a home on West Richland Street. With the help of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security, officials intercepted the package.

Deputies said it contained two large bricks of compressed powder, weighing more than six and a half pounds. Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile estimated the street value of the cocaine was more than $180,000.

The package was addressed to 28-year-old Quanisha Manago, deputies said.

An undercover agent delivered the parcel and deputies said Manago took the cocaine, put it in the back of a 2012 Ford Focus and started to get behind the wheel of the car. Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

“This was a lot of cocaine, and thanks to all who participated it will never hit the street,” Faile said.

Officials are continuing to investigate the case, including the source of the cocaine which was shipped from a location outside of the continental U.S.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

