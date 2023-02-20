Submit a Tip
Winning $50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Darlington County

(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County lotto player is $50,000 richer after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers for the drawing were:

8 - 21 - 31 - 32 - 37 Powerball®: 23

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner purchased the ticket at the Pramukh Two store at 3517 Oats Hwy. in Lamar.

Check your tickets. More than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

The estimated jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $87 million.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

