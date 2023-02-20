Submit a Tip
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Dillon County, officials confirm

SLED -- State Law Enforcement Division
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dillon County.

Renee Wunderlich, the spokesperson for the agency, said that details are very limited at this point and it’s early in the investigation.

It’s not clear where the officer-involved shooting took place, what led up to it, if anyone is hurt and if anyone is in custody at this point.

Wunderlich said more information will be provided as details are confirmed.

Check back with WMBF News for updates on this developing story.

