Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after four people were hurt in a shooting at a Loris-area bar on Saturday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 2 a.m. at the Squirrels Nest Bar and Grill.

According to the report, officers were called to 3450 E Hwy 9 Bus located in the Loris section of Horry County in reference to a shooting.

Staff members at the Squirrels Nest said while they were working to close, someone began shooting inside. The report states that the shooter(s) eventually moved outside where the shots continued.

HCPD said multiple casings were located inside the bar and grill and the parking lot. Casings were also found farther down the road.

According to the report, small pools of blood were found in a corner of the bar where staff said the shooting happened.

HCPD said vehicles in the parking lot were damaged.

The incident is still under investigation and no further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.