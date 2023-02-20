Sheriff’s Office: Marion man in custody after car chase, crash involving deputies

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marion man is in custody after a car chase and crash involving a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday.

Marion County Sheriff’s Department said just before 5 p.m. Thursday, deputies driving westbound on Highway 76 just outside Nichols spotted a driver not wearing his seatbelt. When the deputy turned his car around and initiate sirens and lights the driver began to speed away to elude the deputy.

The driver made a left turn onto Pee Dee Island Road at a high speed, losing control and crashing.

The driver, Jamaal Christopher Mercer, 24 of Marion, was taken to an area hospital and, upon release, charged with driving under suspension 1st offense, failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death 2nd or subsequent offense, possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, and possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V.

Mercer is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a surety bond.

