Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s Office: Marion man in custody after car chase, crash involving deputies

Jamaal Christopher Mercer
Jamaal Christopher Mercer(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marion man is in custody after a car chase and crash involving a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday.

Marion County Sheriff’s Department said just before 5 p.m. Thursday, deputies driving westbound on Highway 76 just outside Nichols spotted a driver not wearing his seatbelt. When the deputy turned his car around and initiate sirens and lights the driver began to speed away to elude the deputy.

The driver made a left turn onto Pee Dee Island Road at a high speed, losing control and crashing.

The driver, Jamaal Christopher Mercer, 24 of Marion, was taken to an area hospital and, upon release, charged with driving under suspension 1st offense, failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death 2nd or subsequent offense, possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, and possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V.

Mercer is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a surety bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
The total project is expected to cost $550 with NCDOT paying $360 million and RIDE III...
Plans to extend Highway 31 to North Carolina expected to move forward
Alex Murdaugh cries listening to an interview he did with SLED special agent David Owen during...
Here’s what happened during week 4 of the Murdaugh murder trial
1 dead after house fire in Conway area
1 dead after house fire in Conway area
Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County, officials say

Latest News

.
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Highs will be in the upper 60s today with partly cloudy skies.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures, record warmth expected late week
The murder trial of Alex Murdaugh will resume on Tuesday.
Murdaugh trial to resume Tuesday after Presidents Day
North Myrtle Beach community gives back to family affected by fire
North Myrtle Beach community gives back to family affected by fire