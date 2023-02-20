Submit a Tip
Police: 5 shot, including child, along New Orleans parade route

Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in...
Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in critical condition.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say five people were shot along a Mardi Gras parade route in uptown New Orleans, prompting the Krewe of Bacchus to stop.

The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street, WVUE reports. Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men.

EMS transported at least four of the victims to the hospital for treatment. Police say one of the victims is in critical condition.

One person was initially detained at the scene in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Plans to extend Highway 31 to North Carolina expected to move forward
Here's what happened during week 4 of the Murdaugh murder trial
1 dead after house fire in Conway area
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats
Delivery driver indicted in 7-year-old Texas girl's murder
