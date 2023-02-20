MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach International Airport will welcome a new non-stop route this summer.

Allegiant Airlines announced a new nonstop route to Akron, Ohio beginning service in June. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $39.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint at Myrtle Beach International Airport and expect travelers will enjoy this nonstop summer service to visit family and friends in Ohio,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “It just became easier for Myrtle Beach-area travelers to get to Northeast Ohio, which is home to many attractions such as professional sports stadiums and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Allegiant offers low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels.

“We’re so excited that Allegiant is expanding its presence at the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Judi Olmstead, Assistant Director of Airports. “Akron is an incredibly popular market for the Grand Strand and these new nonstop flights will provide needed connectivity and affordable fares for residents and visitors. We thank Allegiant for their continued investment in our community.”

For more information, click here.

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 21, 2023, for travel by Aug. 13, 2023. The price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

