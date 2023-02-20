Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘A little complex’: Double homicide investigation faces challenges after 2 bodies found in shallow grave

The coroner has yet to determine the identity of the two people found in a shallow grave in Georgetown County.
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation continues after the skeletal remains of two people were discovered over the weekend.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway shared details about the remains, found Saturday, confirming one is a woman and the other is a man.

Currently, the two bodies remain at the Georgetown County Memorial Hospital until they are ready to be transferred to MUSC for further investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County, officials say

Ridgeway said this could be a complex case as the coroner’s office first works on identifying their remains.

“We do have two unidentified individuals in our care,” said Ridgeway.

Investigators discovered the skeletal remains just around the corner from Whitmire Road and the post-foot circle after a local hunter found the remains.

Ridgeway said the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a double homicide.

“Once I was on scene, we discovered that there were in fact two sets of human remains,” said Ridgeway.

Ridgeway described the grave as shallow, barely reaching 2 ft. deep. He said finding the identities of these two people has been a challenge.

“We don’t have any missing people in our area that would correspond with the timeframe that these people have been dead for so that makes it a little complex,” said Ridgeway.

The autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 20 at MUSC at 11:30 a.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio
The total project is expected to cost $550 with NCDOT paying $360 million and RIDE III...
Plans to extend Highway 31 to North Carolina expected to move forward
Alex Murdaugh cries listening to an interview he did with SLED special agent David Owen during...
Here’s what happened during week 4 of the Murdaugh murder trial
1 dead after house fire in Conway area
1 dead after house fire in Conway area

Latest News

.
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
.
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say
A bill advancing at the State House would ban South Carolina cities and counties from enacting...
Bill would block local laws on e-cigarettes, vapes from being enforced in SC
Conway leaders approve first of its kind electric scooter program in city