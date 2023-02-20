Kings Mountain drive-in movie theater closes

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation in the Kings Mountain community, Hound’s Drive-In movie theater announced on Facebook over the weekend that it has closed.

“It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart I announce the permanent closure of Hound’s Drive-in Theater after 7 seasons,” Preston Brown, one of the owners, said in the post.

Hound’s Drive-In started at Hound’s Campground several years ago on the site of a former yarn mill off of Raven Circle.

“This has been a very difficult decision for my father and [me]. We started this journey together with a vision of a campground and drive-in movie theater...”

“I am very proud of what we brought to our small town of Kings Mountain,” said Brown.

Brown went on to cite in the post that zoning ordinances in Cleveland County may be the reason behind the attraction’s closing.

Brown concluded by thanking customers from across the Carolinas.

WBTV’s On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll visited the location in 2019 before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, just three drive-in theaters existed in the Charlotte area.

In 2020, Alex Giles spoke with owners about how the pandemic was impacting operations.

You can read the full 2023 statement on the closing of Hound’s Drive-In below.

