Grand Strand gas prices inch higher amid concerns of Fed interest rate hike

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach rose 6.1 cents per gallon higher in the last week.

Prices in Myrtle Beach are 11.8 cents lower than one month ago and stand 25.7 cents lower than a year ago.

The average price of gas in the Palmetto State dropped a few cents last week, just above the $3 mark.

GasBuddy said its weekly analysis of some 3,000 stations across the state found an average drop of 2.6 cents per gallon.

Prices in South Carolina are 11.3 cents lower than this time last month and 27.2 cents lower than one year ago.

“Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season.”

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.37/g Monday.

The national average price of diesel fell 6.9 cents to $4.45 per gallon and De Haan said the outlook for diesel remains bright.

