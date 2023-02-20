FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures, record warmth expected late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring-like warmth continues for the new work week and the increasing temperatures will approach record levels by Wednesday & Thursday.

TODAY

Make plans to be outside today! Mid to high level clouds have kept temperatures mild this morning with readings in the upper 40s to mid 50s to kick off the work week. After some of the cooler temperatures, we can call this a comfortable morning and that seems to be a theme for today.

Highs will be in the upper 60s today with partly cloudy skies. (WMBF)

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s today with a mix of sun and clouds. A walk around the park, lunch outside or even grilling out for dinner tonight look great. Whatever it is, enjoy the weather we have in store this week.

TOMORROW

Clouds will become a little bit more common on Tuesday as an approaching cold front will move into North Carolina. While clouds will be around, it’s still going to be a warm Tuesday. Highs will climb into the lower 70s for the Grand Strand with the mid 70s inland.

More clouds around with highs still warm for Tuesday. (WMBF)

The cold front will not make it through the Grand Strand or Pee Dee, stalling out to our north Tuesday evening. We will bring a 20% chance of an isolated shower into the area Tuesday afternoon and through the evening hours. Most locations will remain dry with a few more clouds.

RECORD WARMTH

The core of the big warmth arrives Wednesday and Thursday, as this is when we’ll make a run for a new record high for all locations! Afternoon temperatures along the immediate coastline will climb to around 75°. Spots inland of the Waterway go even warmer with low to mid-80s expected Thursday afternoon!

Records will be broken on Wednesday and Thursday for some as the core of the warmth arrives Wednesday & Thursday. (WMBF)

Records are in jeopardy for both Wednesday and Thursday for Myrtle Beach, Florence & Lumberton!

Records will be broken on Wednesday and Thursday for some as the core of the warmth arrives Wednesday & Thursday. (WMBF)

Records will be broken on Wednesday and Thursday for some as the core of the warmth arrives Wednesday & Thursday. (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

With a rather dry work week ahead, we are watching the weekend as a weak front looks to bring a round of showers in time for the start of the weekend. It’s important to note this can change but right now the clouds and a few scattered showers will drop temperatures into the 60s for Saturday. Clouds will remain around the forecast for Sunday with highs back into the 70s for the second half of the weekend. Regardless, this weekend looks far from a washout. Don’t cancel any weekend plans!

Highs will be a little cooler as a front brings rain for the start of the weekend. This forecast will change as we get closer to the weekend. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.