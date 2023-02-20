Submit a Tip
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

NOTE: VIDEO DOES NOT HAVE SOUND. Ralphie is a French bulldog described by a New York shelter as "a terror in a somewhat small package." (Source: Niagara SPCA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (CNN) - He now has three strikes against him – but he’s not out.

Ralphie is the 1-year-old, 26-pound French bulldog described by a New York shelter as “a terror in a somewhat small package.”

This week, he was returned yet again after another unsuccessful adoption.

The Niagara SPCA said in a Facebook post that Ralphie “proved to be more than she could handle,” and she returned him two weeks later.

The canine menace went viral a few weeks ago through the shelter’s ad for Ralphie, with phrases including “wrath will ensue.”

Ralphie’s first family found a new home for him after unsuccessful training.

His second home didn’t take after that family said Ralphie “annoyed” their older dog.

Following his now third failed adoption, the shelter has enrolled Ralphie in a six-week boarding and training program.

Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit. The shelter said he does have a bite history and will not be placed in a home with children or other pets.

If you’re interested in adopting Ralphie, please send a letter of interest and dog experience “resume” and include why you believe your home is the right fit for Ralphie to dragonadoption@niagaraspca.org.

