Dogs take flight at 3rd annual Waggin’ on the Wheel

SkyWheel Waggin' on the Wheel
SkyWheel Waggin' on the Wheel(SkyWheel)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The SkyWheel’s third annual Waggin’ on the Wheel is this Saturday.

SkyWheel is partnering with the Grand Strand Humane Society for the event.

On Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., you and your dog can fly on the SkyWheel for the price of a donated item to GSHS from their wishlist.

Humans will receive $4 off their flight tickets as well.

SkyWheel Waggin' on the Wheel
SkyWheel Waggin' on the Wheel(SkyWheel)

The Humane society’s wish list includes Purina dog food, unused toys, beds, blankets and cleaning supplies.

A full list of wish list items can be found by clicking here.

GSHS will also have several of their four-legged friends at the event looking for forever homes.

To ensure everyone has a fun and safe flight, SkyWheel will have dedicated pet-free gondolas.

All dogs must be leashed and secured, and well-behaved around other dogs.

For more information, click here.

