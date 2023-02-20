Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conway leaders approve first of its kind electric scooter program in city

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Conway will soon have a new mode of transportation in the city.

Conway City Council voted 6-1 in favor of allowing Peel Scooters, an electric scooter rental company, to operate in the downtown area from Riverwalk to Collins Park.

MORE INFORMATION | Peel Scooters

It’s a pilot program that will last for six months. Once the six months is over, city leaders will revisit the program and see if it’s working out.

Councilman Larry White brought up safety concerns, and if sidewalks in Conway were wide enough to accompany the electric scooter and pedestrians. But other leaders brought up that pedestrians, bicyclists and skateboarders all use the sidewalks and there haven’t been any major issues.

This will be the first time that electric scooters will be used in the city of Conway.

They are rented through a smartphone app and an ordinance shows the devices could help maximize the number of parking spaces available in the city.

The vending locations for scooters will be set up at Riverwalk Park, Town Green Square, Collins Park, Kingston Street, 5th Avenue and Main Street and Main Street and 3rd Avenue.

The company hopes to have around 50 electric scooters in Conway.

It’s not clear exactly when the electric scooters will be available for rent.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Day 24: Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
MYR to offer new non-stop flights to, from Ohio
The total project is expected to cost $550 with NCDOT paying $360 million and RIDE III...
Plans to extend Highway 31 to North Carolina expected to move forward
Alex Murdaugh cries listening to an interview he did with SLED special agent David Owen during...
Here’s what happened during week 4 of the Murdaugh murder trial
1 dead after house fire in Conway area
1 dead after house fire in Conway area

Latest News

.
Family, friends hold vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle
.
Shooting that injured 4 began inside Loris-area bar, police say
Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says
Trooper, suspect fired shots in Dillon County following two-county chase, SCHP confirms