Conway leaders approve first of its kind electric scooter program in city

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Conway will soon have a new mode of transportation in the city.

Conway City Council voted 6-1 in favor of allowing Peel Scooters, an electric scooter rental company, to operate in the downtown area from Riverwalk to Collins Park.

It’s a pilot program that will last for six months. Once the six months is over, city leaders will revisit the program and see if it’s working out.

Councilman Larry White brought up safety concerns, and if sidewalks in Conway were wide enough to accompany the electric scooter and pedestrians. But other leaders brought up that pedestrians, bicyclists and skateboarders all use the sidewalks and there haven’t been any major issues.

This will be the first time that electric scooters will be used in the city of Conway.

They are rented through a smartphone app and an ordinance shows the devices could help maximize the number of parking spaces available in the city.

The vending locations for scooters will be set up at Riverwalk Park, Town Green Square, Collins Park, Kingston Street, 5th Avenue and Main Street and Main Street and 3rd Avenue.

The company hopes to have around 50 electric scooters in Conway.

It’s not clear exactly when the electric scooters will be available for rent.

