Come out and support the Tupelo Bay Captains Choice Fundraiser

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Adaptive Golf exists to create an environment where participants in the Carolinas have access to adaptive golf therapy that promotes inclusion, builds self-confidence, and enhanced quality of life.

The Tupelo Bay Captains Choice Fundraiser Helps raise money to benefit special needs youth summer golf programs.

Learn more on how to register here!

