Vigil for missing boater Tyler Doyle being held in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - As the search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into its third week, family and friends are

The vigil is being held Sunday at the T. Craig Campbell Boat Landing in Little River from 4-6 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said last week no foul play was suspected, adding that Doyle’s disappearance is being investigated as a hunting/boating accident.

Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 in the North Myrtle Beach area during a small craft advisory, meaning the seas were “rough and not conducive for smaller vessel operation.”

The SCDNR added that after dropping his friend off at the north jetty where crews later rescued him, Doyle went out to put out some duck decoys. The two stayed in contact over the phone, when Doyle went around the south jetty his friend lost sight of him. Shortly after, Doyle said he began having mechanical issues and the boat began taking water, according to the SCDNR.

Doyle’s friend attempted to flag down another boat to check on Doyle but the conditions worsened and the boat was unable to reach Doyle’s boat.

The boat was discovered bow up and motor down in the water. Some of Doyle’s belongings, including his waders and wallet, were also found off the North Carolina coast less than a week later.

A number of other agencies, volunteers and family members are also continuing to search down the coast.

The SCDNR also said the search would continue as long as the weather holds up. Another update from officials is expected by Tuesday.

