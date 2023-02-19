Police: Person hit, killed by vehicle in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said one person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Mullins on Saturday.

The Mullins Police Department said the officers worked the scene in the area of North Main Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Police added the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges are expected for the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

