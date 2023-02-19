Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Few showers around Sunday, Spring-like warmth returns

A few light showers are possible Sunday
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly start to the weekend, warmer weather will make a return soon.

SUNDAY CLOUDS

Another chilly start to Sunday but we will trend warmer throughout the day. Afternoon highs will top out around 60° for Sunday.

Clouds continue to increase through the day, turning overcast at times. While rain chances are low, we can’t rule out some quick-moving light showers Sunday. Those chances will quickly diminish into Sunday evening.

More clouds with a few light showers Sunday
SPRING WARMTH RETURNS

Warmer weather really makes a return through next week as we approach record-high temperatures. We’ll start the week around 70° but continue the climb. By the end of next week, afternoon highs will push into the mid-70s along the Grand Strand, with low 80s for areas inland of the Waterway.

No big storm systems heading our way this week mean a mainly dry forecast. Only expecting some isolated showers to arrive late in the week.

Much warmer weather arrives this week
