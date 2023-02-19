Coastal softball falls to ECU on final day of Battle at the Beach

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina softball team (8-1) suffered their first loss of the season to the East Carolina Pirates (8-2) on the final day of the Battle at the Beach event, 11-3 in five innings on Sunday afternoon.

CCU got off to a slow start, dropping seven runs in the top of the first inning.

Taudrea Sinnie got the ball rolling for the Pirates with a double down the left line on the first at-bat of the game. This was immediately followed by a triple from Taylor Edwards and a single from Anna Sawyer, each driving in an RBI to put ECU 2-0 up in the opening inning.

ECU added three more runs to its lead when a sacrifice fly from Jocelyn Alonso drove in an RBI and a two-run home run over the left-center field wall increased the Pirate’s lead to 5-0.

The final two runs in the first inning came from a sacrifice fly and a walk to put ECU up 7-0.

The Chanticleers’ deficit continued to grow in the top of the second when Mackenzie Kila hit a two-run home run down the left line, extending ECU’s lead to 9-0.

Sophomore Nicolette Picone was able to hold off any additional runs being scored and struck out four batters total in the third and fourth innings to keep the score 9-0.

The Chant’s looked to initiate their comeback in the bottom of the fourth inning when freshman Livi Payne slammed her first collegiate home run over the left-field wall to put Coastal on the board, 9-1.

Coastal had a three-at-bat spell in which Indya Smith singled, Keirstin Roose doubled, and Diamond Williams walked to load the bases and put CCU in scoring position. A walk for Delaney Keith allowed one run to cross the plate for the Chanticleers, reducing the Pirate’s lead to 9-2 at the end of the fourth inning.

ECU answered back increasing the lead to 11-2 in the top of the fifth, with a sacrifice fly from Edwards and a single from Sawyer to drive in a RBI each.

Payne (3-for-3), hammered her second home run of the game to left field, but unfortunately, this was not enough to propel Coastal the win.

The Chanticleers will be back in action in their third home tournament of the year at St. John Stadium (Feb, 24-19). CCU welcomes Saint Joseph’s, UAlbany, and Mount St. Mary’s to the three-day event.

