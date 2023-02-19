1 dead after house fire in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a fire in the Conway area early Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 1000 block of Lees Landing Circle just after 5 a.m. The fire was placed under control less than an hour later.

Officials later confirmed the death as a result of the blaze.

Another person was also hurt and was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Conway Fire Department and Horry County Police Department both assisted county crews at the scene.

