Plans to extend Highway 31 to North Carolina expected to move forward

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A project already part of RIDE III could open up new lanes to and from Horry County and relieve traffic from U.S. 501 and Highway 17.

The Highway 31 extension is the most expensive of the RIDE III projects, but has yet to start.

The total project is currently estimated to cost $550 million which will be split between NCDOT and the RIDE III funding.

North Carolina would pay roughly $360 million while the South Carolina portion is around $185 million.

However, before construction can begin, both states need to be on the same page to complete this project as inflation keeps raising costs even higher.

“We need to finish what we started and I think we have the right to do that no matter what North Carolina does,” said Pam Creech.

Horry County’s RIDE III dashboard shows the design phase is set to be completed this spring, but the permitting, construction and right-of-way acquisition all say to be determined.

If the project isn’t completed under RIDE III, the $185 million project would come out of the RIDE IV funding. And it’s already believed to be spread thin due to inflation.

“Our priority is for RIDE III to be completed as the voters wanted it to be completed,” said Eddie Dyer.

On Thursday, the RIDE IV committee questioned North Carolina’s commitment to their end of the project.

According to former Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, the original agreement was more of a handshake deal and not a signed contract.

“We need a connection to I-74 and I-40 so we’re doing our part and waiting for North Carolina to pick it up at the border,” said Bo Ives.

On Tuesday, Horry County Councilman Al Allen did address some of the concerns at a committee meeting.

“I did hear from a source NCDOT is probably going to fund the Highway 31 extension,” said Allen.

RIDE III is set to expire in 2025. If the Highway 31 project is moved to RIDE IV, it would be added to the top of the list.

It would also, however, eat up a large portion of the estimated $825 million that is expected to be generated if the new RIDE IV levy were to pass in 2024.

A spokesperson for NCDOT told WMBF News their portion of the Highway 31 extension is still on their projects list, but there’s no timeframe as to when construction would start.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.