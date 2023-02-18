Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NYC police cruiser kills pedestrian in multivehicle accident

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.
The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police cruiser struck and killed a 52-year-old woman in a multivehicle accident while responding to an emergency call, police said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.

Officials said the police SUV had its emergency lights on and was about to pass a car on the left when the car turned in front of the cruiser. The cruiser hit the car. The force of the collision sent the cruiser toward a sidewalk, where it hit a pedestrian who was standing in a bike lane just off the corner, police said. The cruiser then hit an unoccupied car.

The woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Four officers in the SUV were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the car that turned in front of the cruiser was not hurt.

Police said the cruiser was responding to an emergency call by another officer who requested help.

Authorities said Saturday that they were still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hwy 31
Woman killed, 2 hurt after in wrong-way crash on Highway 31
Police: Store employee shoots suspect during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Man allegedly sold stolen Porsche vehicles in Florence County, SLED says
Warrants: S.C. man sold stolen Porsches in Florence County
Chase Kenneth Perry, Kinsley Taylor Austin
HCPD: 2 arrested, drugs, firearms seized amid drug trafficking investigation
Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the 2021 shooting deaths...
BLOG: Day 20: New data tracks Murdaugh’s vehicle on night of killings

Latest News

Van Milton Deberry
Laurinburg man accused of shooting, killing brother
The total project is expected to cost $550 with NCDOT paying $360 million and RIDE III...
Plans to extend Highway 31 to North Carolina expected to move forward
FILE - South Korea’s military said North Korea on Saturday fired at least one ballistic missile...
North Korea fires missile as US, S. Korea prepare for drills
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 23: Search for Tyler Doyle will continue as weather permits, SCDNR says