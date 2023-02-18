North Myrtle Beach community gives back to family affected by fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Part of the North Myrtle Beach community came together Saturday to help a family in need.

The Dailey family lost their home and belongings after a fire Monday. They also lost two dogs that were members of their family and well-known in the community.

Buoys on the Boulevard hosted a fundraiser for the family Saturday and held a donation drop-off behind the restaurant just off Ocean Boulevard.

The outpouring of support from the community has overwhelmed the Dailey family.

“You see this, and people that I just barely know and people that I’ve known for 20 years are just giving and giving,” said Stephen Dailey.

The community came with cars filled with household essentials for the family. Everything from kitchen pots, bedsheets, pillows, TVs, furniture and clothes.

“It’s wonderful. I haven’t seen anyone cry as much as the wife, Kelly. But it just means that people care about each other and that we are here to help,” said organizer Ellen Reimer.

Folks also dropped off dog food to help keep the family’s three other dogs fed.

Bouy’s also offered some of its proceeds to the family.

Stephen Dailey said he was just grateful for the support they’ve been given.

“When I rebuild That’s going to be integrated because I don’t want my kids to forget the lesson that was taught by all these people,” he said. “Keep everything moving forward and take one step at a time.”

Dailey also mentioned that the family found a rental home and is using any donations to help furnish it. He said the donations that he does not need will be donated back to veterans in need.

A GoFundMe has also been established to help the family.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.