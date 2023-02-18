Police: Laurinburg man accused of shooting, killing brother

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man is accused of shooting and killing his brother, according to authorities.

The Laurinburg Police Department said 22-year-old Van Milton Deberry was arrested after the incident Friday night on Blues Farm Road.

In a statement, police said officers were called to reports of the shooting at around 9:35 p.m. The victim, 23-year-old Vendell Taylor Deberry, was found inside a home with a gunshot wound. He later died after being taken to a hospital.

Police then arrested Van Deberry in connection to what happened. He’s charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm in city limits.

No further details were immediately available.

