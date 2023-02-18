FIRST ALERT: Next warming trend starts Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chilly weather will gradually start to turn milder on Sunday ahead of a major warm up with near record warmth next week.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies and nearly calm winds this evening will allow temperatures to fall quickly into the 30s to near 40. Clouds will gradually start to thicken by daybreak on Sunday.

Mostly cloudy and cool. (WMBF)

SUNDAY

Sunday will start off with increasing clouds and chilly temperatures but a quick warm up develops as winds turn more southerly through the day. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the lower 60s. The southerly winds will also increase the moisture a bit and result in mostly cloudy skies through the day. A stray sprinkle or two will be possible but most areas will stay dry.

Mostly cloudy and milder. (WMBF)

BIG WARM UP NEXT WEEK

Much warmer weather returns next week as we once again turn Spring-like. Expect temperatures to run nearly 20° above average through much of the week. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s starting Monday and then climb into the middle and upper 70s by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days as the beaches reach the middle 70s and inland areas soar to the lower 80s. Some record high temperatures may be in jeopardy by the end of the week.

Turning much warmer (WMBF)

