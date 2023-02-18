Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: ‘Possible human remains’ found in Georgetown County

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after what was described as “possible human remains” were found in part of Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that hunters found the remains in the area of Whitmire Road in the Choppee community.

Deputies added that the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has also been notified.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Store employee shoots suspect during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Crash on Hwy 31
Woman killed, 2 hurt after in wrong-way crash on Highway 31
Man allegedly sold stolen Porsche vehicles in Florence County, SLED says
Warrants: S.C. man sold stolen Porsches in Florence County
Chase Kenneth Perry, Kinsley Taylor Austin
HCPD: 2 arrested, drugs, firearms seized amid drug trafficking investigation
Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the 2021 shooting deaths...
BLOG: Day 20: New data tracks Murdaugh’s vehicle on night of killings

Latest News

Crash slows traffic outside Coastal Grand Mall
Lanes re-open after crash slows traffic outside Coastal Grand Mall
4 hurt in shooting outside Loris, police say
Man allegedly sold stolen Porsche vehicles in Florence County, SLED says
Warrants: S.C. man sold stolen Porsches in Florence County
Sunny and much cooler
FIRST ALERT: Much cooler this weekend