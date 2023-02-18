Deputies: ‘Possible human remains’ found in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after what was described as “possible human remains” were found in part of Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that hunters found the remains in the area of Whitmire Road in the Choppee community.

Deputies added that the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has also been notified.

No further details were immediately available.

