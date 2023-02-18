Lanes re-open after crash slows traffic outside Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash slowed traffic just outside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows the wreck happened on Highway 17 in the area of Harrelson Boulevard.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

A SCDOT camera showed northbound traffic on Highway 17 reduced to one lane at around 1:30 p.m.

Lanes were re-opened a short time later.

