Lanes re-open after crash slows traffic outside Coastal Grand Mall

Crash slows traffic outside Coastal Grand Mall
Crash slows traffic outside Coastal Grand Mall(SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash slowed traffic just outside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows the wreck happened on Highway 17 in the area of Harrelson Boulevard.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

A SCDOT camera showed northbound traffic on Highway 17 reduced to one lane at around 1:30 p.m.

Lanes were re-opened a short time later.

WMBF News has reached out for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

