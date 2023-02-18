Coastal softball dominates on first day of Battle at the Beach

CONWAY, S.C. – The Chanticleers (6-0) continue their historic start to the season after defeating Drexel and Colgate at St. John Stadium on day one of the Battle at the Beach event Friday.

This is the first time in Coastal’s history that the Chants have won their first six games of the season.

Game 1: Coastal Carolina 5, Drexel 2

Freshman Livi Payne put the Chanticleers on the board when she stole home after hitting a double to right-center field, giving CCU a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Fellow first-year Chant Delaney Keith helped extend Coastal’s lead when she doubled to left-center field to drive in Diamond Williams from third base to put CCU up 2-0 at the end of the third inning.

Sophomore Maddie Jennings smashed her third home run of the season over the center field wall in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend CCU’s lead to 3-0.

In the top of the fifth Drexel got on the scoreboard, as Ameryn Humble singled to left-center field, driving in two RBIs to narrow CCU’s lead to 3-2.

However, Coastal answered in the bottom of the fifth innings, as sophomore Jay Wrightsman capitalized on her speed as she reached first on a bunt and stole second. Riley Zana stepped up to the plate and slammed her first home run of the season over the left-center field wall to drive in Wrightsman and put CCU up 5-2.

Nicolette Picone (2) closed out the game for the Chanticleers with three strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning to give CCU the 5-2 victory.

Picone recorded her second save of the season, recording five strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work in the circle, while the win went to Raelee Brabham (3-0), who held Drexel to just two runs on three hits, three walks, and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings of work.

Game 2: Coastal Carolina 11, Colgate 2 (5 innings)

Colgate got off to an early lead when Kara Fusco singled up the middle to drive in an RBI to put the Raiders 1-0 up in the top of the first inning.

The Chanticleers answered right back in the bottom of the first inning when a fielder’s choice and third base throwing error allowed two runners to score to push the home team in front at 2-1.

The bases were loaded in the top of the second inning when a wild pitch allowed Colgate to level the score 2-2.

In the bottom of the second Coastal retook the lead, as Williams struck a double to left-center field to drive in two RBIs to put the Chants back on top at 4-2.

CCU continued this momentum when Zana singled to right-center field, which resulted in a double-steal play with Williams reaching home and Zana advancing to second to put Coastal up 5-2 in the bottom of the second.

Singles from Keith and Payne each drove in one RBI to conclude the third inning with Coastal on top 7-2.

Sophomore Mady Volpe entered the circle in the top of the third for the Chants and stranded two players on base to keep the home team in front at 7-2.

In the bottom of the third, Williams struck again, as this time she hit a two-run base hit for the second time in the game to extend Coastal’s lead to 9-2. Senior Iyanla De Jesus followed in her teammate’s footsteps when she singled up the middle driving in two RBIs to put Coastal up 11-2.

Freshman Tori Miller entered the circle in the top of the fifth inning to close out the game and give Coastal the 11-2 victory.

Volpe recorded her first win of the season for the Chanticleers, refusing to give up a single run in her 2.0 innings of work.

The Chanticleers will be back in action tomorrow at St. John Stadium where they will face Colgate and Drexel at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET, respectively.

