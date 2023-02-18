Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Charity: Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Carter Center said Saturday that former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care.

The charity created by the 98-year-old former president said on Twitter that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

It said he has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th U.S. president when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hwy 31
Woman killed, 2 hurt after in wrong-way crash on Highway 31
Police: Store employee shoots suspect during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Man allegedly sold stolen Porsche vehicles in Florence County, SLED says
Warrants: S.C. man sold stolen Porsches in Florence County
Chase Kenneth Perry, Kinsley Taylor Austin
HCPD: 2 arrested, drugs, firearms seized amid drug trafficking investigation
Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the 2021 shooting deaths...
BLOG: Day 20: New data tracks Murdaugh’s vehicle on night of killings

Latest News

FILE - A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6,...
Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC
Deputies: ‘Possible human remains’ found in Georgetown County
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Azerbaijani...
Top US, China diplomats meet amid tensions over balloon
Renovations at a historic theater uncovered a surprise item: A woman's purse that disappeared...
Woman’s lost purse returned to her 30 years later
Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech at the Munich Security Conference about Russia's...
US: Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine