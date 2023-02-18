Andrews residents charged thousands for water and sewage bills

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - A $38,000 water and sewage bill, that is what one Andrews homeowner says they received for a month of usage.

But it is not just one resident as dozens are frustrated after being charged significantly larger amounts of money for amounts of water they say is incorrect. Some of the unusual bills began in the fall of 2022 with charges being anywhere from a few hundred dollars to thousands.

After the issue was brought to Mayor Frank McClary’s attention, he is convinced as of Friday, the error was because of a a personnel mistake.

“I don’t think it’s the water meters in this case because we went through this a couple of months ago, and at that time the personnel was changed out, who really was the manager behind the system,” McClary says. “We did some internal training with the staff so we knew that these bills are high, and those things should have gone out for recheck.”

Hundreds of community members have taken to Facebook to share their bills and concerns about the town billing residents such a large amount of money. Timothy Tisdale was charged $881 last month and says no one can wash that much to create this high of a bill.

“We have actually seen this happen before,” Tisdale says. “We had a bill like two or three years ago that was like 400 something dollars and we spoke to them about it, and he still couldn’t give us an explanation. We went ahead and paid it at that time, but this one right here for $881, no.”

McClary says this problem has affected about one-third of the population of Andrews, but senior leadership is working through the bills to determine where mistakes were made.

“We’re not to allow anyone to have to pay anything close to that,” he says. “We’ll either do a flat rate, or an average until we figure out what’s going on the system. I am committed to making sure that no one is abused.”

Although the town says they are determined to fix the problem, longtime residents like Jerry Price, say they have seen inconsistent water and sewage bills for years.

“We go to these town hall meetings, and we discussed these issues, and we got our answer saying ‘we’re working on it,’” Price says. “In the meantime, we’re paid and that’s not right. It’s not right; I don’t know what the answer is.”

Many of the residents have saved bills from past years to document what they claim are changes in prices, as well as calculating how much each gallon costs.

“Since I moved here 23 years ago, the water bills are always out of line with what we are actually using,” Price says.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and again, it does cause some anxiety,” McClary says. “I understand it; I didn’t sleep very well last night because I know that I have an upset community. So, we’re going to work very closely with them.”

