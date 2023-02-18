Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Above and beyond’: Injured child carried home by concerned crossing guard

FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.
FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.(File | SDI Productions via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEKOOSA, Wis. (Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin are recognizing a worker for helping keep school students safe in the community.

The Nekoosa Police Department said a school crossing guard recently went above and beyond by carrying an injured student home after school.

According to the department, a kindergarten student injured their ankle while walking home from Humke Elementary School. The injury was so bad that the student was unable to continue to walk.

Marilyn, a crossing guard, noticed that the girl did not come to the intersection, as usual, that afternoon. She said she became concerned and headed toward the school to see if the girl was still coming.

The crossing guard reportedly ended up finding the student on the sidewalk, unable to walk. So, she scooped the girl up and took her home to her parents, who were very grateful.

The police department said it is truly proud of Marilyn and the other dedicated crossing guards in the community for keeping children safe.

“Way to go Marilyn for going above and beyond,” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hwy 31
Woman killed, 2 hurt after in wrong-way crash on Highway 31
Paul James McNeill,
Missing 75-year-old man found dead, Horry County police say
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
Tyler Doyle
Day 21: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits 3-week mark; N.C. Marine Patrol helps in search
Police: Store employee shoots suspect during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Warrants: S.C. man sold stolen Porsches in Florence County
Warrants: S.C. man sold stolen Porsches in Florence County
.
HCPD: 2 arrested, drugs, firearms seized amid drug trafficking investigation
.
This Is Carolina: CCU grads create mural painting company
.
Man sentenced to 15 years for 2021 deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach
.
Police: Store employee shoots suspect during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach